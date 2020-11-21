Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Stock Holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,012 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 2,476 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Gentex were worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GNTX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Gentex by 1.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Gentex by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,867 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 9,852 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Gentex by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 735,269 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $18,947,000 after purchasing an additional 21,385 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Gentex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $809,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Gentex by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 653,876 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,850,000 after purchasing an additional 150,522 shares in the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GNTX opened at $31.88 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.81 and its 200 day moving average is $26.96. Gentex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.48 and a fifty-two week high of $33.40. The company has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13 and a beta of 1.11.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $474.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.79 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 23,700 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $664,785.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 155,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,355,014.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $77,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,332.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,785 shares of company stock worth $1,217,425 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GNTX. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Gentex from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Gentex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. B. Riley upped their price target on Gentex from $33.00 to $38.75 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Gentex from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Gentex from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.75.

Gentex Profile

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

