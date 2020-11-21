Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $1.26 Million Stock Position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 99.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 24,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 523,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,338,000 after buying an additional 5,322 shares in the last quarter. 97.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HR stock opened at $30.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 36.00 and a beta of 0.53. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 12 month low of $24.10 and a 12 month high of $37.97.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.34). Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The business had revenue of $125.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.04 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Capital One Financial raised Healthcare Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, August 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Healthcare Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.90.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of June 30, 2020, the Company owned 210 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

