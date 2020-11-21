New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 9,603 Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,603 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $9,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MAN. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 5.0% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 56,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,904,000 after buying an additional 2,679 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in ManpowerGroup by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 163,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,211,000 after acquiring an additional 23,871 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ManpowerGroup by 97.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 39,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,896,000 after acquiring an additional 19,532 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 136.5% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 21,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 12,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 7.5% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 27,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. 93.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MAN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $76.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Truist upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. ManpowerGroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.25.

Shares of MAN stock opened at $86.61 on Friday. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.57 and a 52-week high of $100.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.15, a PEG ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.93 and its 200-day moving average is $72.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.48.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.57. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 0.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. This is an increase from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.26%.

ManpowerGroup Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

