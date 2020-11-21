New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 2,882 Shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) by 3.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 75,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,882 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $9,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in EastGroup Properties by 2.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 87,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,372,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA acquired a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $324,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 36,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,702,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. 83.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EGP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $115.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on EastGroup Properties in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on EastGroup Properties from $120.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. EastGroup Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.22.

EastGroup Properties stock opened at $140.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 45.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $139.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.66. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $83.40 and a one year high of $153.26.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.71). EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 33.84%. On average, equities analysts expect that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 1,136 shares of EastGroup Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total transaction of $148,986.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,842,076.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John F. Coleman sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $95,228.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,611,482.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,769 shares of company stock worth $912,881. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

