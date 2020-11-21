Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $1.24 Million Stock Holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 121.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.07% of Piedmont Office Realty Trust worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 9.9% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 116,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 10,542 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 280,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,656,000 after buying an additional 22,727 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 769,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,774,000 after buying an additional 74,303 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 106.9% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 247,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,108,000 after buying an additional 127,792 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PDM shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

Shares of PDM stock opened at $15.97 on Friday. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.26 and a 52 week high of $24.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.47 and its 200-day moving average is $15.28.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.40). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 68.72%. The company had revenue of $131.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 27th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 25th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.93%.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

