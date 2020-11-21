Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,403 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Ciena were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 562 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Ciena during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ciena in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Ciena by 39.6% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 942 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Ciena by 47.0% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 744 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

CIEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ciena in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Vertical Research began coverage on Ciena in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Ciena from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, September 4th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Ciena from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Ciena from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.14.

In other Ciena news, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.44, for a total value of $120,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $170,297.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,595 shares of company stock valued at $1,444,784. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CIEN stock opened at $42.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.83. Ciena Co. has a 1-year low of $30.58 and a 1-year high of $61.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.06.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $976.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $974.49 million. Ciena had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 17.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

