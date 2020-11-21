Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 246 Shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,270 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 246 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 71,408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,242,000 after purchasing an additional 8,008 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Varonis Systems by 7.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 362,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,875,000 after buying an additional 26,608 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Varonis Systems during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Varonis Systems in the third quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in Varonis Systems in the third quarter worth about $508,000.

A number of research firms recently commented on VRNS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $140.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Benchmark upped their price target on Varonis Systems from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Varonis Systems from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Varonis Systems from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.80.

NASDAQ:VRNS opened at $121.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $121.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.45. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.95 and a twelve month high of $138.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.10 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.19. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 97.77%. The company had revenue of $76.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Varonis Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP James O’boyle sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total value of $49,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 130,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,246,838.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Gilad Raz sold 4,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.62, for a total value of $573,376.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,567 shares of company stock worth $1,931,427. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

