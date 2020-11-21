Thomas Brida Sells 5,000 Shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) Stock

Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) General Counsel Thomas Brida sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $230,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Thomas Brida also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 10th, Thomas Brida sold 633 shares of Invitae stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.87, for a total value of $21,439.71.

NVTA opened at $48.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.37. Invitae Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.41 and a fifty-two week high of $55.38. The company has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.34 and a beta of 2.15.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $68.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.36 million. Invitae had a negative return on equity of 77.82% and a negative net margin of 182.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.82) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Invitae Co. will post -2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Invitae from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Invitae from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Invitae from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Invitae from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Invitae currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.16.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVTA. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invitae by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 27,754,739 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,203,168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,934,027 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Invitae by 114.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,971,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $120,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122,842 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invitae by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,270,875 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $189,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,471 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Invitae during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,240,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Invitae by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 7,289,360 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $220,795,000 after purchasing an additional 979,097 shares in the last quarter. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Invitae

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; prenatal and perinatal genetic tests; and non-invasive prenatal screening products.

