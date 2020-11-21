Kevin C. Riley Sells 42,099 Shares of Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) Stock

Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) insider Kevin C. Riley sold 42,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $730,417.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 125,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,185,857.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:DGII opened at $16.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.29. Digi International Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.18 and a 1 year high of $18.95. The company has a market capitalization of $488.39 million, a P/E ratio of 58.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.84.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. Digi International had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 3.01%. The business had revenue of $73.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.04 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Digi International Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

DGII has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Digi International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Digi International in a report on Friday, August 14th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Digi International in a report on Friday, August 14th. B. Riley reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Digi International in a report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Digi International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.38.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millrace Asset Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Digi International by 39.6% in the third quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 164,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 46,773 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Digi International by 3.3% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 158,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Digi International by 2.5% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 142,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Digi International by 2.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 64,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in shares of Digi International by 76.4% in the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 57,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 25,099 shares in the last quarter. 78.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Digi International

Digi International Inc provides Internet of Things connectivity products, services, and solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers that provide connectivity for devices over a cellular data network; cellular gateway products that enable devices or groups of devices to be networked in locations where there is no existing network or where access to a network is prohibited; radio frequency products that utilize a range of wireless protocols for PC-to-device or device-to-device connectivity; and Connect, Rabbit, and ARM-based embedded systems on module and single board computers for medical, transportation, and industrial device manufacturers.

