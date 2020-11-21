California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 373,973 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,764 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $10,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 94.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 170.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 916 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 890.9% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,635 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, VP Randy R. Stewart sold 2,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.48, for a total transaction of $84,803.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,596.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 6,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total value of $215,760.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,059,450.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

ZION has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. DA Davidson cut Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $34.50 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZION opened at $38.29 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.68. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a one year low of $23.58 and a one year high of $52.48.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.13. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 14.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 10th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.41%.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

Featured Story: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZION? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION).

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.