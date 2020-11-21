First Trust Advisors LP Trims Stock Holdings in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Posted by on Nov 21st, 2020

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its position in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,084 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.22% of Inspire Medical Systems worth $7,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 3.4% in the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 5,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 106.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE INSP opened at $179.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.39 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 19.72, a current ratio of 14.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.53 and a 52-week high of $184.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $141.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.74.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $35.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.40 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 32.23% and a negative net margin of 61.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 71.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Richard Buchholz sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.66, for a total transaction of $514,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,551 shares in the company, valued at $12,282,444.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Randy Ban sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total transaction of $3,526,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 166,000 shares of company stock valued at $24,103,230. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on INSP shares. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Bank of America upgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $125.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $148.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.83.

Inspire Medical Systems Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

