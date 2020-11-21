Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) COO Sells $812,268.00 in Stock

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 9,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total transaction of $812,268.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 33,124 shares in the company, valued at $2,924,517.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:RJF opened at $88.51 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.41. Raymond James has a 1-year low of $54.21 and a 1-year high of $102.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.33.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.45. Raymond James had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 13.04%. As a group, analysts expect that Raymond James will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RJF. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Raymond James in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Raymond James in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Raymond James in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Raymond James in the second quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Raymond James by 33.7% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on RJF. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $87.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $87.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Compass Point increased their price target on shares of Raymond James from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Raymond James from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.67.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

