Alps Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,184 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,065 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPLK. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Splunk by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,770,516 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,934,901,000 after acquiring an additional 194,156 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Splunk by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,271,655 shares of the software company’s stock worth $239,236,000 after purchasing an additional 291,031 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Splunk by 32,404.2% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 789,528 shares of the software company’s stock worth $156,879,000 after purchasing an additional 787,099 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Splunk by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 616,938 shares of the software company’s stock worth $122,586,000 after purchasing an additional 17,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Splunk by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 511,831 shares of the software company’s stock worth $101,701,000 after purchasing an additional 11,569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.18, for a total transaction of $133,126.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,718,555.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Graham Smith sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,417 shares in the company, valued at $6,729,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,057 shares of company stock worth $19,136,139 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SPLK shares. Argus boosted their target price on Splunk from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Raymond James upped their target price on Splunk from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Bank of America increased their target price on Splunk from $249.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Cowen increased their target price on Splunk from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Splunk from $190.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.00.

SPLK stock opened at $198.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.91 billion, a PE ratio of -48.40 and a beta of 1.57. Splunk Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.92 and a 12-month high of $225.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.41.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The software company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.79. The business had revenue of $491.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.28 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a negative net margin of 27.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

