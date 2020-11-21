BMO Capital Markets Raises Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target to $175.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $137.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $147.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Walmart presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $150.29.

WMT opened at $150.24 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $144.08 and a 200 day moving average of $132.71. The company has a market cap of $425.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart has a 12 month low of $102.00 and a 12 month high of $153.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Walmart will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 450,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.95, for a total transaction of $67,927,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,280,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,265,591.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 752,085 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total transaction of $103,186,062.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,323,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,553,595,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,382,085 shares of company stock worth $196,681,112 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 640.6% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 284 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

