Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 30.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,937 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $2,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 98.8% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Price Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on GPN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Global Payments from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.39.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total transaction of $85,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,182,423.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director John Thompson Turner sold 1,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total transaction of $202,723.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,399.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 9,288 shares of company stock valued at $1,639,512 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

GPN opened at $190.70 on Friday. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.54 and a twelve month high of $209.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.07.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 17th will be issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.31%.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions.

