Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,354 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 648 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 3.7% of Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $10,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 32,332 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,580,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 148,967 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,332,000 after purchasing an additional 4,020 shares in the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 5,587 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,315 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,010,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

MSFT opened at $210.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $213.80 and a 200 day moving average of $204.25. The company has a market cap of $1,590.65 billion, a PE ratio of 33.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $132.52 and a 12 month high of $232.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. Research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total value of $4,846,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 122,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,904,090.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.59, for a total transaction of $3,206,840.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 545,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,509,927.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 422,556 shares of company stock valued at $93,282,154. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MSFT. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Fundamental Research increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $220.41 to $223.67 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.46.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

See Also: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.