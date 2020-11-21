Monte Financial Group LLC Has $3.60 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Monte Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 18.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,116 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,856 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 2.7% of Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Microsoft by 2.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,075,509 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,313,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,999 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Microsoft by 1.3% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 32,289,856 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,571,309,000 after purchasing an additional 413,623 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Microsoft by 1.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,840,717 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,869,374,000 after purchasing an additional 435,800 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 1.8% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,853,102 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,447,325,000 after purchasing an additional 396,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Microsoft by 105.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,872,802 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,168,090,000 after purchasing an additional 10,705,657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

MSFT stock opened at $210.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,590.65 billion, a PE ratio of 33.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $213.80 and its 200-day moving average is $204.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $132.52 and a 1 year high of $232.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. On average, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 38.89%.

Several research analysts have commented on MSFT shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Fundamental Research upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $220.41 to $223.67 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.46.

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total value of $23,253,340.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,392,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,875,343.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total transaction of $44,516,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 778,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,264,952.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 422,556 shares of company stock worth $93,282,154 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

