Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 60 Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) by 0.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $2,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INSP. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the first quarter worth $45,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the second quarter worth $253,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the second quarter worth $266,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 28.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 349.2% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 39,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,468,000 after acquiring an additional 30,983 shares in the last quarter.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

In related news, insider Randy Ban sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total transaction of $3,526,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Richard Buchholz sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.66, for a total transaction of $514,980.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,282,444.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 166,000 shares of company stock worth $24,103,230 over the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

INSP stock opened at $179.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 19.72 and a current ratio of 14.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.74. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.53 and a 52 week high of $184.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of -77.39 and a beta of 1.37.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.32. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 61.07% and a negative return on equity of 32.23%. The business had revenue of $35.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Inspire Medical Systems’s revenue was up 71.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.37 EPS for the current year.

INSP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Inspire Medical Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.83.

Inspire Medical Systems Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

Recommended Story: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.