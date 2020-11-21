Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target Raised to $155.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $137.00 to $155.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WMT. Credit Suisse Group set a $157.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a $148.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Walmart presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $150.29.
NYSE:WMT opened at $150.24 on Wednesday. Walmart has a one year low of $102.00 and a one year high of $153.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $425.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.
In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 752,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total transaction of $103,186,062.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,323,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,553,595,176. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 450,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.95, for a total transaction of $67,927,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,280,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,265,591.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,382,085 shares of company stock valued at $196,681,112. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the third quarter worth $28,000. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the third quarter worth $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 640.6% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 57.6% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 42.0% during the second quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 284 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.
Walmart Company Profile
Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.
