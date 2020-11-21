Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target Raised to $155.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $137.00 to $155.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WMT. Credit Suisse Group set a $157.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a $148.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Walmart presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $150.29.

NYSE:WMT opened at $150.24 on Wednesday. Walmart has a one year low of $102.00 and a one year high of $153.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $425.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walmart will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 752,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total transaction of $103,186,062.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,323,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,553,595,176. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 450,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.95, for a total transaction of $67,927,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,280,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,265,591.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,382,085 shares of company stock valued at $196,681,112. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the third quarter worth $28,000. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the third quarter worth $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 640.6% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 57.6% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 42.0% during the second quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 284 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

