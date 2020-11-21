Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,836 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 728 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 1.8% of Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 45,246 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,208,000 after purchasing an additional 18,324 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 22,639 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,607,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 18,944 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,855,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 9,637 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its holdings in Microsoft by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,198,163 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $243,838,000 after acquiring an additional 4,147 shares in the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSFT stock opened at $210.39 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $213.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.52 and a fifty-two week high of $232.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,590.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.99, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. Equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price (up previously from $235.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.46.

In related news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total value of $44,516,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 778,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,264,952.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total value of $23,253,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,392,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,875,343.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 422,556 shares of company stock worth $93,282,154 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

