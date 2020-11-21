Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV lowered its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,638 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 542 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 5.7% of Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in Microsoft by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 45,246 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,208,000 after purchasing an additional 18,324 shares during the period. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA boosted its position in Microsoft by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 22,639 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,607,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 18,944 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,855,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 9,637 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196 shares during the period. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its position in Microsoft by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,198,163 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $243,838,000 after acquiring an additional 4,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

MSFT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on Microsoft from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Microsoft from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Microsoft from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $260.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $235.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.46.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total transaction of $4,846,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 122,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,904,090.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total value of $44,516,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 778,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,264,952.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 422,556 shares of company stock worth $93,282,154 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $210.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $213.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $132.52 and a one year high of $232.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1,590.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.