Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Holdings Increased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 174 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $2,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Equinix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of Equinix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 67 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EQIX. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $782.00 to $818.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James raised shares of Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $835.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $725.00 to $861.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $821.00 to $876.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $804.68.

Shares of Equinix stock opened at $728.12 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $779.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $739.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $477.87 and a 1-year high of $839.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.77, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.39.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.45 by ($4.71). Equinix had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 7.58%. As a group, research analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $2.66 per share. This represents a $10.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.65%.

In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.25, for a total transaction of $222,075.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,755,910.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $749.67, for a total transaction of $749,670.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,915,162.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,555 shares of company stock worth $12,223,358 in the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

