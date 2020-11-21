Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Knuff & Co LLC

Knuff & Co LLC raised its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,208 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,590 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 4.9% of Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $10,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tatro Capital LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lipe & Dalton raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 8,578 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,804,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total transaction of $4,846,100.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 122,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,904,090.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.59, for a total value of $3,206,840.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 545,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,509,927.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 422,556 shares of company stock worth $93,282,154 in the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Microsoft from $245.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Summit Insights cut Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $260.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Microsoft from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.46.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $210.39 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $132.52 and a 12-month high of $232.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,590.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.25.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

