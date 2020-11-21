Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. Purchases 2,882 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. raised its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,538 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 1.8% of Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $10,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 230.5% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 588.2% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 351 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a $243.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Microsoft from $245.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $260.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Microsoft from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.46.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $210.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $132.52 and a 1-year high of $232.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $213.80 and a 200-day moving average of $204.25. The company has a market cap of $1,590.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.99, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total transaction of $4,846,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 122,943 shares in the company, valued at $25,904,090.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total transaction of $23,253,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,392,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,875,343.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 422,556 shares of company stock valued at $93,282,154. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

