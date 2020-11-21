Blair William & Co. IL Grows Stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 21.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,408 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 235.8% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 199.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,327 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NLY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $7.75 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.47.

Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $7.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of -16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.02. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.51 and a twelve month high of $10.50.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 20.12% and a positive return on equity of 13.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.00%.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

Featured Article: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.