Blair William & Co. IL Invests $938,000 in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $938,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BCE during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of BCE by 63.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BCE during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in BCE in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in BCE by 46.3% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 42.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BCE stock opened at $43.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.38. BCE Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.66 and a 52 week high of $49.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.93.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. BCE had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.83%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BCE shares. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Scotiabank cut shares of BCE to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 7th. Barclays started coverage on shares of BCE in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of BCE from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. BCE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

