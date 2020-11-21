Blair William & Co. IL Increases Stock Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,480 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Datadog were worth $866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DDOG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Datadog by 362.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,236,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,995,000 after buying an additional 8,806,553 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Datadog by 562.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 692,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,224,000 after buying an additional 588,106 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Datadog by 337.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 580,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,311,000 after buying an additional 447,982 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Datadog by 44.3% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,407,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,406,000 after buying an additional 432,022 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Datadog by 518.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 497,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,229,000 after buying an additional 416,835 shares during the period. 41.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DDOG stock opened at $89.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.88 and a twelve month high of $118.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.83. The stock has a market cap of $27.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,968.68 and a beta of 1.40.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. Datadog had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.38%. The company had revenue of $154.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.33 million. The company’s revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

DDOG has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Datadog from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Datadog from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Datadog in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Datadog from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.00.

In other news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.77, for a total transaction of $1,156,162.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,148 shares in the company, valued at $5,153,709.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amit Agarwal sold 306,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.46, for a total transaction of $33,557,042.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 230,343 shares in the company, valued at $25,213,344.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,302,451 shares of company stock worth $131,236,327. 26.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

