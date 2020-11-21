Aigen Investment Management LP Sells 22,845 Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Aigen Investment Management LP cut its stake in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 79.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,845 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LBTYK. Lyrical Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $139,687,000. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Liberty Global in the second quarter worth about $115,557,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 37.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,002,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,024,395 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 56.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,643,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blacksheep Fund Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,222,000. 52.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ LBTYK opened at $21.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 1.26. Liberty Global plc has a twelve month low of $14.35 and a twelve month high of $23.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.41 and a 200 day moving average of $21.43.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers Wi-Fi and Internet services, such as email, address book, and parental controls; security; online storage solutions and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

