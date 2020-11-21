Aigen Investment Management LP Buys 5,026 Shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,085 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,026 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions were worth $123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 199.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 4,950 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the third quarter worth about $81,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 147.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,055 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 5,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000.

MDRX stock opened at $13.17 on Friday. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $4.56 and a one year high of $13.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a negative net margin of 2.77% and a positive return on equity of 5.80%. The company had revenue of $402.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MDRX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus upgraded shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. BidaskClub downgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.09.

In other Allscripts Healthcare Solutions news, insider Lisa Khorey sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total transaction of $165,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 270,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,990,614.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Paul Black sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total value of $331,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $688,050. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

