Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 44,243 Shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) by 107.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,246 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,243 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust were worth $2,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BBN. American Research & Management Co. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the third quarter worth about $52,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 133.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000.

NYSE:BBN opened at $25.93 on Friday. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 52 week low of $18.55 and a 52 week high of $26.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.56 and a 200 day moving average of $25.25.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.117 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Profile

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

