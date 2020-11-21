16,295 Shares in Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA) Purchased by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 16,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Enel Américas by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Enel Américas by 5.4% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 78,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 4,053 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of Enel Américas in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enel Américas by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 5,976 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Enel Américas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ENIA opened at $7.49 on Friday. Enel Américas S.A. has a 12-month low of $5.22 and a 12-month high of $11.21. The company has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.34.

ENIA has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Enel Américas from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Enel Américas from $10.00 to $9.20 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th.

Enel AmÃ©ricas SA, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity utility company in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using hydroelectric and thermal energy sources. As of December 31, 2019, it had 11,267 megawatts of installed generation capacity and 24.7 million distribution customers.

