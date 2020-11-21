Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP lessened its position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) by 26.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,355 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Tufin Software Technologies were worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TUFN. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 41.1% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,658,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,838,000 after acquiring an additional 482,800 shares during the period. Ibex Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Tufin Software Technologies by 29.8% during the third quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 1,622,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,389,000 after buying an additional 372,883 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the second quarter worth $2,115,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Tufin Software Technologies by 124.4% during the second quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 154,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 85,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its position in Tufin Software Technologies by 87.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 117,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 54,768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TUFN opened at $7.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $252.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.48 and its 200-day moving average is $9.23. Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $5.79 and a 12 month high of $19.56.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.20. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative net margin of 41.27% and a negative return on equity of 45.40%. The firm had revenue of $25.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on TUFN shares. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Tufin Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine raised Tufin Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tufin Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.11.

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based solutions primarily in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Germany, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides SecureTrack, which enables security administrators to define and manage a centralized security policy, minimize the attack surface, and ensure continuous compliance across the network; SecureChange that is used to assess, provision, and verify security configuration changes across physical networks and cloud platforms, while maintaining security and compliance; and SecureApp, which is used to define, manage, and monitor network connectivity for their applications.

