Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $2.26 Million Stock Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 73.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,868 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 19,305 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $2,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hayden Royal LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter worth about $225,000. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 261,177 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $86,024,000 after purchasing an additional 6,775 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 126.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 907 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 2.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,131 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $23,428,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LULU. B. Riley increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $317.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. UBS Group increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Citigroup cut Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $340.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.91.

LULU stock opened at $345.74 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $335.80 and its 200-day moving average is $318.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.05 billion, a PE ratio of 83.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.24. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.85 and a 1 year high of $399.90.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The apparel retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $902.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.38 million. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 13.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

