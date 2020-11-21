Aigen Investment Management LP Has $46,000 Stock Holdings in Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA)

Aigen Investment Management LP decreased its position in shares of Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) by 82.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,702 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Tricida were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TCDA. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Tricida by 2,867.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 649,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,836,000 after purchasing an additional 627,182 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tricida by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,623,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,081,000 after buying an additional 263,999 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tricida in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,059,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Tricida by 139.1% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 231,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,350,000 after buying an additional 134,422 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Tricida by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,213,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,849,000 after buying an additional 107,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Tricida alerts:

NASDAQ:TCDA opened at $7.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $357.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.07. Tricida, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.74 and a twelve month high of $44.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.75. The company has a quick ratio of 11.52, a current ratio of 11.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.22) by ($0.33). As a group, analysts anticipate that Tricida, Inc. will post -4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Tricida in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Tricida in a research note on Monday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Tricida from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $25.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tricida from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Tricida from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tricida has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Tricida Profile

Tricida, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of its drug candidate, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer designed as a potential treatment for metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD). The company has completed a Phase 3, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial of TRC101 in patients with CKD and metabolic acidosis.

Featured Article: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Tricida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.