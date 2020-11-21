Aigen Investment Management LP Buys New Position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,873 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the first quarter worth about $103,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,591 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 529.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,480 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 12,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLDD opened at $10.88 on Friday. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $11.96. The company has a market capitalization of $706.88 million, a P/E ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.64 and a 200 day moving average of $9.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 23.25%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.35 price objective on shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th.

In related news, SVP William H. Hanson sold 2,630 shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $28,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,546. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO David E. Simonelli sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total transaction of $226,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 429,410 shares in the company, valued at $4,852,333. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company Profile

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States and internationally. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

