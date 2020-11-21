Aigen Investment Management LP Acquires New Position in iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 13,459 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of iCAD by 621.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,682 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iCAD in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iCAD by 686.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iCAD in the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Hayden Royal LLC bought a new stake in iCAD in the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. 44.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ICAD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised iCAD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of iCAD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

Shares of ICAD opened at $9.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.71 and its 200-day moving average is $10.32. iCAD, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.91 and a 12-month high of $15.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.44 million, a P/E ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 1.29.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. iCAD had a negative net margin of 69.88% and a negative return on equity of 75.69%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that iCAD, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Stacey M. Stevens sold 24,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $247,301.75. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 195,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,008,128.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andy Sassine sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $94,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,324,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,453,890.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,000 shares of company stock worth $552,482 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company offers PowerLook platform, which hosts the AI algorithm solutions and manages the communications between imaging acquisition systems, and image storage and review systems; SecondLook, a machine learning-based cancer detection algorithm that analyzes 2D full-field digital mammography images to identify and mark suspicious masses and calcifications; and automated density assessment solutions, which offers automated, consistent, and standardized reporting tool used for mammogram.

