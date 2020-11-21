Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 4,763 Shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its position in shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,280 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,763 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Nuance Communications were worth $2,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Nuance Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $323,893,000. Eminence Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 256.6% during the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 10,482,502 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $265,260,000 after acquiring an additional 7,542,525 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 19.7% in the second quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 1,879,567 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,562,000 after purchasing an additional 309,021 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Nuance Communications by 80.0% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,708,345 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,230,000 after purchasing an additional 759,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Nuance Communications by 165.4% during the 2nd quarter. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,209,612 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,609,000 after purchasing an additional 753,850 shares during the period. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NUAN opened at $41.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.15, a P/E/G ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.51 and a fifty-two week high of $41.58.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 10.02%. Analysts forecast that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Nuance Communications news, SVP Arthur G. Giterman sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $121,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 92,023 shares in the company, valued at $2,783,695.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas L. Beaudoin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total transaction of $167,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 197,699 shares in the company, valued at $6,632,801.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,776 shares of company stock worth $2,863,484. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NUAN shares. BidaskClub upgraded Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. Cfra cut Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Nuance Communications from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.29.

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. It offers customers high accuracy in automated speech recognition, natural language understanding capabilities, dialog and information management, biometric speaker authentication, text-to-speech, and domain knowledge along with professional services and implementation support.

