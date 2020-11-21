20,728 Shares in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) Purchased by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 20,728 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $25,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 2,154.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,054 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 9,608 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 194.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,776 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 10,419 shares in the last quarter. 49.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Spectrum Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Joseph W. Turgeon sold 162,473 shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total transaction of $671,013.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,183,369.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 174,498 shares of company stock worth $713,401. Insiders own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SPPI. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. BidaskClub lowered Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.15.

NASDAQ SPPI opened at $4.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.59. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $1.74 and a one year high of $10.57. The company has a market capitalization of $630.38 million, a P/E ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 2.22.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). On average, equities analysts expect that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Profile

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharma company, develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company is developing ROLONTIS, a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations; and Anti-CD20-IFNÃ¡, an antibody-interferon fusion molecule directed against CD20 that is in Phase I development for the treatment of relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma patients, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

