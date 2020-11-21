Aigen Investment Management LP Buys New Stake in The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 14,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCS. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in The Marcus by 4.1% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 61,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 2,411 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The Marcus by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 10,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,457 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of The Marcus by 0.9% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 454,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,513,000 after acquiring an additional 3,981 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of The Marcus by 316.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Marcus by 13.4% in the third quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 38,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 4,532 shares during the period. 61.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Marcus alerts:

NYSE:MCS opened at $11.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The Marcus Co. has a 52 week low of $6.84 and a 52 week high of $33.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.20 million, a PE ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 1.52.

The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by ($0.02). The Marcus had a negative return on equity of 13.36% and a negative net margin of 19.13%. Sell-side analysts expect that The Marcus Co. will post -4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MCS shares. TheStreet lowered The Marcus from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of The Marcus from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Marcus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Barrington Research raised shares of The Marcus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

The Marcus Profile

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 17, 2020, it owned or operated 1,110 screens at 91 locations in 17 states under the Marcus Theatres, Movie Tavern by Marcus, and BistroPlex brands; and owned and managed 20 hotels, resorts, and other properties in eight states.

Recommended Story: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for The Marcus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Marcus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.