Aigen Investment Management LP Sells 309,852 Shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

Aigen Investment Management LP trimmed its position in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) by 95.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 309,852 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Chimera Investment were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Chimera Investment in the second quarter worth $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 14,215.8% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,701 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chimera Investment by 414.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,265 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Chimera Investment in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Chimera Investment alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CIM shares. ValuEngine upgraded Chimera Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Chimera Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Chimera Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.06.

Shares of CIM opened at $10.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.87 and a beta of 0.87. Chimera Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $6.42 and a 52 week high of $22.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Chimera Investment had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 4.71%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 29th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 28th. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

About Chimera Investment

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

Recommended Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Chimera Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimera Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.