30,706 Shares in Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) Acquired by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 30,706 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 88,201 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 5,720 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nordic American Tankers by 31.4% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 25,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nordic American Tankers during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 3.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 335,962 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 11,907 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the second quarter worth $80,000. 28.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded Nordic American Tankers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Nordic American Tankers from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.08.

Shares of NYSE:NAT opened at $3.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $487.70 million, a PE ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.60. Nordic American Tankers Limited has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $9.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.11.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The shipping company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.04). Nordic American Tankers had a net margin of 32.35% and a return on equity of 14.59%. On average, equities analysts predict that Nordic American Tankers Limited will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. Nordic American Tankers’s payout ratio is presently -1,142.86%.

About Nordic American Tankers

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 23 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

