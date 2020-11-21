Aigen Investment Management LP Acquires Shares of 22,260 ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 22,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Verus Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in ACCO Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACCO Brands during the second quarter worth $75,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ACCO Brands during the third quarter worth $62,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 127.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 7,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. 73.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ronald M. Lombardi bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.83 per share, for a total transaction of $341,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on ACCO shares. KeyCorp upgraded ACCO Brands from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of ACCO Brands from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.92.

NYSE:ACCO opened at $7.63 on Friday. ACCO Brands Co. has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $11.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.35 and its 200-day moving average is $6.46. The firm has a market cap of $721.01 million, a P/E ratio of 9.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 2.07.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 4.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ACCO Brands Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.67%.

About ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer and business products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company offers school notebooks, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments; stapling and punching products; do-it-yourself tools; and computer accessories and others used in schools, homes, and businesses.

