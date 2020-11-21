Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 7,597 Shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,597 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Athene were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Athene by 88.3% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Athene by 105.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 967 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Athene by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Riverpark Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Athene by 52.9% in the second quarter. Riverpark Capital Management LLC now owns 5,379 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Athene during the third quarter worth about $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Athene alerts:

Shares of ATH stock opened at $42.97 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.41. Athene Holding Ltd. has a one year low of $13.37 and a one year high of $50.43. The stock has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ATH shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Athene from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Athene from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Athene from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Athene from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.56.

Athene Profile

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH).

Receive News & Ratings for Athene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.