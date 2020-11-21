Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Holdings in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 67.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,388 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Paylocity by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 405 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Paylocity by 364.5% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 432 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Paylocity in the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Paylocity in the second quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Paylocity by 138.6% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 513 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. 70.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paylocity alerts:

PCTY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen assumed coverage on Paylocity in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Paylocity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Paylocity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Paylocity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.65.

PCTY stock opened at $194.87 on Friday. Paylocity Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $66.98 and a twelve month high of $209.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.24.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $135.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.40 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Paylocity news, SVP Edward W. Gaty sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.30, for a total value of $1,679,625.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 104,660 shares in the company, valued at $15,625,738. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 42,000 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.24, for a total value of $8,158,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,170,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,558,245,301.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,654 shares of company stock valued at $18,587,430 over the last three months. 37.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY).

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.