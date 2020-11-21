Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Holdings in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) by 302.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,698 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,090 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Cimarex Energy were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Cimarex Energy by 90.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. AJO LP purchased a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Stephen P. Bell sold 12,500 shares of Cimarex Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.09, for a total value of $351,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total value of $305,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of XEC opened at $34.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Cimarex Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $12.15 and a 1-year high of $55.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.84.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.30. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 104.14%. The company had revenue of $401.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Cimarex Energy’s revenue was down 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.73%.

XEC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Cimarex Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised Cimarex Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cimarex Energy from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.14.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved reserves of 619.6 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.53 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 169.8 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 194.5 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

