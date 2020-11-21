Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $1.22 Million Stock Position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in The Middleby were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The Middleby by 1,398.7% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 4,196 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Middleby in the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of The Middleby in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Middleby by 275.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in The Middleby during the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000.

Shares of The Middleby stock opened at $135.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 3.27. The Middleby Co. has a 52-week low of $41.73 and a 52-week high of $149.39.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.32. The Middleby had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The company had revenue of $634.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Middleby Co. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MIDD. BidaskClub raised shares of The Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on The Middleby from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on The Middleby from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, CL King downgraded shares of The Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.20.

The Middleby Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, countertop cooking, and kitchen ventilation equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, and home and professional craft brewing equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

