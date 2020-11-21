Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 17.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,915 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,563 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 4.5% during the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 9,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 15.1% during the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 10.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 7.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.96% of the company’s stock.

In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, major shareholder John C. Malone sold 349,584 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.12, for a total value of $13,675,726.08.

Several brokerages recently commented on LSXMA. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. CSFB raised shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.50.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock opened at $42.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.36. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52 week low of $22.54 and a 52 week high of $51.11. The stock has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a PE ratio of 37.36 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

