Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 2,446 Shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,324 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 2,446 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in FLIR Systems were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 223.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 667 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in FLIR Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 1,636 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in FLIR Systems by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,762 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 88.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FLIR Systems alerts:

In other FLIR Systems news, Director Earl R. Lewis sold 30,000 shares of FLIR Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.93, for a total value of $1,077,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLIR opened at $38.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.33. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.85 and a fifty-two week high of $59.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.52.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $466.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.05 million. FLIR Systems had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. FLIR Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine downgraded FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FLIR Systems in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Imperial Capital upgraded shares of FLIR Systems from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. FLIR Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

FLIR Systems Company Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR).

Receive News & Ratings for FLIR Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLIR Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.