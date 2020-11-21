Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $1.35 Million Stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 48.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 44,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 41,699 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 4,740.9% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in CF Industries by 149.5% in the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CF opened at $33.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.29. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.73 and a 52-week high of $48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.09.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $847.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.61 million. CF Industries had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 7.00%. The company’s revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is presently 62.18%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CF. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of CF Industries from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on CF Industries from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on CF Industries from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of CF Industries from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.07.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

