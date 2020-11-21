Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 546 Shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $1,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alleghany by 1.6% in the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 615,213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $300,925,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alleghany by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 598,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $292,846,000 after acquiring an additional 99,834 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia lifted its position in shares of Alleghany by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 243,521 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $119,116,000 after acquiring an additional 41,167 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc CT grew its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 198,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $96,929,000 after purchasing an additional 70,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in shares of Alleghany by 9.4% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 159,046 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $77,795,000 after purchasing an additional 13,722 shares during the period. 86.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Alleghany news, CFO Kerry J. Jacobs acquired 50 shares of Alleghany stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $639.74 per share, with a total value of $31,987.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 949 shares in the company, valued at $607,113.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Y has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Alleghany from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Alleghany from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alleghany from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $610.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Alleghany from $785.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alleghany currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $753.33.

Shares of NYSE:Y opened at $589.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $571.50 and its 200-day moving average is $531.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. Alleghany Co. has a 52 week low of $426.87 and a 52 week high of $847.95. The company has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of -124.64 and a beta of 0.67.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.76) by $4.99. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter. Alleghany had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a positive return on equity of 1.32%. Alleghany’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Alleghany Co. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

Alleghany Company Profile

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

